Kent James Kaiser 1969-2022 Kent James Kaiser, beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away in Gilbert, AZ on September 25, 2022 after complications from pneumonia. Alfred and Shirley Kaiser welcomed him into the world October 25, 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Kent is a born and raised Wyoming boy. He helped work the shoots at Cheyenne Frontier Days, attended Central High School and met the love of his life, his wife of thirty-three years, Rhonda. Together they started a family and spent time living in Colorado, Arkansas, back to Wyoming and settling in Gilbert, AZ. Kent was involved in his church, Vida Church in Mesa and had an active role in Tres Dias. Kent loved to travel and go on cruises with Rhonda. And he had so much joy spending time with his kids and grandkids. Kent is survived by his wife Rhonda, and their children Brandon Kaiser of Austin, TX and Brittany Slabaugh and her husband James Slabaugh of Chandler, AZ. The pride and joy of his life, his four grandchildren Atlas, Legend, Phoenix and Apollo Slabaugh. His mother Shirley Kaiser of Cheyenne, WY, his brothers Kevin Kaiser and his wife Karen Kaiser of Cheyenne; Keith Kaiser and his wife Jen Kaiser of Ithaca, New York; and his nieces and nephews, Amanda (Josh), Nicole, Chloe and Ava of Cheyenne, WY and Andrew, Christopher and Matty of Ithaca, New York. His in-laws Bob and Susan Schultz of Gilbert, AZ and his brother-in-law Robert Schultz and his wife Cindy Schultz of Laramie, WY. And so many extended family and friends. Kent was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Alfred Kaiser and niece Codi Kaiser. Kent's service is being held in Chandler, AZ on October 1, 2022 at 1pm at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. A future celebration of life is tentatively planned for mid-November.
To plant a tree in memory of Kent Kaiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.