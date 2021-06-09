Seth Edan Kamarad

 

1977-2021 Seth Edan Kamarad, 43, of Cheyenne died June 2. He was born December 9, 1977 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

