Seth Edan Kamarad 1977-2021 Seth Edan Kamarad was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on December 9th, 1977 to Susan Kamarad Troudt and Dennis Kamarad. Seth passed peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021. Seth grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming surrounded by family and friends who supported his love of sports, music, and humor. Seth's fascination with music began with his first piano lesson at age four. He enjoyed exploring every musical genre and was known for participating in garage bands. Young Seth spent time on the golf course with his grandfather, Robert Bishop, learning to love and respect all sports. His athletic talent was noticed when his Little League baseball career began at seven years under the coaching of his father. Seth played organized basketball from grade school through high school. He dedicated himself to the Cheyenne Soccer Club, Cheyenne Sting, and East High School where he won multiple state titles as a midfielder. He enjoyed hosting Super Bowl parties and supported Dallas Cowboys and Nebraska Cornhuskers. After graduating from East High School in 1996, Seth attended Hastings College, playing soccer and studying Pre-Medicine. Seth was blessed with two daughters with Katherine Kamarad, Madison and Delanie. He supported his girls with every endeavor whether it was their Head Coach for Cheyenne Soccer Club or as videographer for their dance performances at Bodylines Dance Theater. Seth also made many road trips through the years and could be found coaching his nieces' and nephew's games. Seth was an assistant soccer coach at Central High, continuing his support of soccer and his community. Seth worked as a CNA, EMT, Disc Jockey, Certified Harley Mechanic, and held many responsibilities at Foot of the Rockies. Seth was a proud member of the Local 192 Plumbing and Pipefitters Union and became a journeyman upon completion of the apprenticeship program. He went on to teach classes prior to becoming the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Coordinator and continued to teach while holding this title. Seth joked sarcastically and played air guitar like his big brother, Jeremy. He cooked, gardened, and sewed the way his mom taught him. His knack for collecting vinyls and posters was inherited from his dad. Anyone who knew Seth appreciated his willingness to assist others in any way possible. From mowing yards to shoveling snow, he helped discretely and left without requesting acknowledgment. His life will be honored by his family, and his memory will live on through fishing trips, mountain biking, camping, and passing on his love of sports and music. Seth is preceded in death by, his grandparents, Richard Kamarad; Robert and Rita Bishop. He is survived by his two daughters, Madison (fiancé, Ryan Haakenson) and Delanie Kamarad; his parents, Dennis Kamarad, Susan and Dennis Troudt; his brother, Jeremy Kamarad, his wife Kelly, and their children, Grace, Cole, and Claire Kamarad; his grandmother, Evelyn Kamarad; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Seth Kamarad Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Cheyenne Soccer Club (Cheyenne Soccer Club, PO Box 2774 Cheyenne, WY 82003) Delanie and Madison Kamarad's College Fund (Checks payable to Jeremy Kamarad or Susan Troudt, Blue Federal Credit Union, 6523 Yellowstone Rd. Cheyenne, WY 82009) Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the Schrader Reception Center. In honor of Seth's love for sports and music, the family invites you to wear your favorite golf, soccer, or concert attire, including shorts. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.