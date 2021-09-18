...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Michael Scott Kane 1968-2021 Michael Scott Kane, 52, passed away August 20th, 2021. Michael was born in Radford, VA on December 30th, 1968 to John and Judy Kane. He grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he and his wife, Kelly Kane, were married in 1988. They raised four children there until they moved to Colorado in 2000. Michael was a caring and generous person who enjoyed helping others. He enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly getting everyone together for dinners and game nights. He is survived by four children: Emily, Alex, Bradley, and Thomas; his mother, Judy and his brother, Jeff; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in his passing by his wife, Kelly and his father, John. A memorial will be held at Broomfield United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 2nd at 11:00 a.m. MDT. Friends who wish may contribute to Global Hope Network International (attn Jeff Power): https://www.globalhopenetwork.org/donate
