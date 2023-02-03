John "Jack" Kappeler 1944-2023 Jack Kappeler, 78, Passed away on January 30, 2023. He was born in Dayton, OH, but lived most of his life in Wyoming. After graduating from Ohio University in Athens, OH, he entered the U.S. Air Force. Jack served as a minuteman I launch crew deputy commander in the 320th Missile Squadron at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyoming. While at Warren AFB, he met and married his wife, Sandra. He was also a University of Wyoming graduate. After being released from active duty, he entered the Air Force Reserve, serving as an admissions liaison officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Jack retired in 1991 as a Lt. Colonel. He was a life member of several Air Force associations. He taught business courses at the community college level for 26 years. Jack retired as Instructor Emeritus in 2000, from Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyoming. He enjoyed helping others in both his education career and Air Force Reserve Work. He volunteered at the Veteran's Administration. He was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Cathedral. His catholic faith was very important to him. Jack had a strong interest in Civil War history and occasionally gave presentations. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Jennifer; son, Jeffrey; and their families. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Joseph's food pantry. A viewing will be Monday from 1-4 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. His Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment and reception to follow.