Shirley A. Karajanis 1942-2021 Shirley A. Karajanis, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born November 2, 1942 in Cheyenne, a daughter of the late Alfonso and Rose (Olivas) Crespin. Shirley married Stephen Karajanis on July 1, 1963 and recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. She worked as a hairdresser for more than 50 years and as also a devoted member of the Greek Orthodox Church where she committed herself to numerous church activities including the Greek Festival. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her friends, family and grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Karajanis; four children, Kay (Tom) Vasile, John (Tracie) Karajanis, Peter Karajanis and Chirs (Jackie) Karajanis; brother, Dan Crespin; sister, Connie Lujan; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rosella Baca, Tom Crespin, Jeanie Olah and LeRoy Madrid; and granddaughter, Karissa Karajanis. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Trisagion service to be conducted at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 5th at 10:00 p.m. at Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Karajanis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.