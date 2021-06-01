Joseph Kasper,Jr. 1936-2021 Born January 11, 1936 in Casper to Joseph and Martha Kasper. Married Carol Ann Tarantino on June 28, 1958. Survived by wife Carol, children Karen (Joe ) Grady of Cheyenne, David (Lu) Kasper of Lusk, Vicki Lovato of Greeley , Colorado and Stephen (Genie) Kasper of Cheyenne. Grandchildren Brad (Melody) Grady, Nicole (Conor) Cook, Taylor Grady, Kevin Kasper, Keith Kasper, Trevor(Ashley) Lovato, Erika Lovato, great grandchildren Jackson Greene and James Joseph Cook. Funeral service Friday June 4 at 9 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary in Wheatridge, Colorado, and will be Livestreamed at Archdiocese of Denver. A memorial service will be held in Cheyenne at later date this summer. In Lieu of flowers, family asks that donations sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.