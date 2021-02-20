Mabel I Kassebaum 1932-2021 On February 8, her Lord and Savior called her home from Henderson, NV, at age 89. Mabel I. Kassebaum was born in Davenport, NE on January 19, 1932. She was the sixth of Immanuel and Olga Holtzen's seven children. In 1950, she married Arnold Kassebaum. They raised three children: Judy, Jerry, and Janice. Mabel supported Arnold's custom contractor work by bookkeeping and painting. They enjoyed traveling and visited every state except Alaska. She enjoyed gardening and quilting. Loving her Lord, Mabel was Lutheran her entire life. She was a member Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. " So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God. "1 Cor. 10:31 She is survived by three children: Judy Fisher (Terry), Jerry Kassebaum (Dorcas), Janice Johnson (Mike) and nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one brother. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
