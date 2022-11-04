...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
1948-2022 Francine M. Kean, 74, of Cheyenne died November 3. Francine was born March 9, 1948. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, November 9th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral.
