1948-2022 Francine M. Kean, 74, of Cheyenne died November 3. Francine was born March 9, 1948. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, November 9th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral.

