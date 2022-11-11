Francine M. Kean 1948-2022 Francine M. Kean, 74, of Cheyenne, passed away November 3, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. Francine was born March 9, 1948, in Dodge City, Kansas, to the late William and Helen (Lix) Bleumer. Francine married Richard Kean Jr. on December 26, 1970, in Wright, Kansas. They moved to Cheyenne in 1973. Francine earned a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from Mount Saint Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas. After teaching elementary, high school, and community art classes, Fran became an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant in 1988. As Cheyenne's first certified lactation consultant and a long-time La Leche League leader, she supported hundreds of mothers with breastfeeding and took special joy in mentoring her daughters-in-law when her grandchildren were born. Fran, affectionately called "Franma," dedicated her life to being a mother, grandmother, and nurturer of people and nature. She loved to create and ignited creative passion in her children and grandchildren. Franma's art—from doodles to framed collages for each of her grandchildren—is beloved. Fran's home was always alive with cooking and art making, and her farming roots were evident in her love of gardening. There was no such thing as a bad meal at Franma's. Her quick witted humor kept everyone on their toes. Fran lived her faith in pursuit of social justice and fostering community. She volunteered with JustCaring and St. Joseph's Food Pantry. Fran also served as an election judge for many years and supported and enjoyed The Cheyenne Little Theatre and Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. She was always reading a book, enjoyed her book club and was a life-long learner. Francine is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Richard "Dick" Kean of Cheyenne; sons Kelsey (Nicole) Kean of Cheyenne, Erik (Kathryn) Kean of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Alex (Beth) Kean of Laramie, Wyoming, and daughter Natalie Kean (Adam Watkins) of Alexandria, Virginia; eight grandchildren (Annika, Ainsley, Kaden, Amelia, Lindsey, Adeline, Nathan, Charlotte); sister Karen (Darrell) Steiner of Overland Park, Kansas; brothers Farrel (Mary Ellen) Bleumer of Ingalls, Kansas, and Maurice (Judy) Bleumer of Wright, Kansas; brother-in-law Jim (Nancy) Kean of Noblesville, Indiana, and sisters-in-law Mary Margaret Kean and Chris Kean of Atchison, Kansas; and 10 nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are welcome for a Bluetooth Hearing Aid Assist System for the Cathedral of St. Mary; St. Mary's School Foundation; or Paul Smith Children's Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
