Raymond Kechter 1922-2020 Raymond Kechter, 98, of Cheyenne passed away on December 28, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Ray was born January 29, 1922, on a ranch near Keeline, Wyoming to Jacob and Alice Kechter. When he became of school age he had to ride a horse 5 miles to a one room school in Keeline. He commented several times about having to sit backwards in the saddle in extremely cold weather so he wouldn't get frostbite. In 1932 the family moved to Ft. Morgan, Colorado to raise sugar beets. He graduated in 1942 and enlisted in the Navy Air Corp in October of that same year. He mentioned that boot camp seemed like a vacation after working in the beet fields. He was a tail gunner on an SPD dive bomber airplane in the Pacific theater. While on leave, he married Doris Ball on December 29, 1945. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946 and moved back to Ft. Morgan to help his parents on the family farm. In January of 1952, he and Doris moved to Cheyenne and Ray went to work as an appliance repairman for B Davis Furniture. In 1973, he opened his own business, Ray's Service Center and operated it until he retired in 1984. Ray is a member of the Zion Congregational Church in Cheyenne. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold; sisters, Helen Boehm and Stella Carson; and a son, Mark Kechter. He is survived by his son, Raymond E. (Judy) Kechter and daughter Linda (Rex) Kechter Mauch; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Ray was an avid fisherman and loved boating, fishing, and camping with his family. A private interment will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is safe for his family and friends to get together. May he rest in peace with the Lord. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
