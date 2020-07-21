1973-2020 Alvin R. Keefe, 46, of Cheyenne died July 19. He was born on September 19, 1973 in Cheyenne. Service information can be found at wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Keefe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1973-2020 Alvin R. Keefe, 46, of Cheyenne died July 19. He was born on September 19, 1973 in Cheyenne. Service information can be found at wrcfuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.