...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Augusta "Lorraine" (York) Keenan 1921-2022 Augusta Lorraine Keenan, 100, passed away July 12, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was born on December 1, 1921 to James A. York and Hattie Agnes (Smith) York in Bethany, Missouri. Lorraine, as friends and family knew her, was one of ten children and spent most of her childhood in Colorado. She graduated Milliken High School in 1939 as the valedictorian. In June 1943, Lorraine moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming and was employed in the laboratory of the Frontier Refinery during WWII and Bell Telephone. She met John P (Jack) Keenan in 1943 just prior to his entry in naval service in World War II. Lorraine and Jack married on February 12, 1947 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Jack passed away February 22, 1997. They enjoyed fifty years of married life in Cheyenne. Their marriage was blessed by the birth of three sons, John Michael (Mike), Patrick James and Daniel Thomas, who survive their Mother. She is survived by daughters-in-law, Joan (Mike), Candy (Pat), and Reed (Dan); grandchildren, Sean, Brian and Timothy Keenan, Mollie Byers, Megan Lorraine Morgan, Brendan and Alanna Keenan; great grandchildren, Chanel, Enya, Brigid, Aubrey Lorraine, Roh, Johanna Keenan, Daniel Morgan, Lorraine Morgan and Abigail Byers; brothers, John, Robert and Daniel York; and sister, Carol Korshavn. Lorraine was a seventy-year resident of Cheyenne and a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for sixty-six years. She was a volunteer for St. Mary's church and schools, a member of DePaul Hospital Guild, Cathedral Guild and Bishop's Guild. An avid Wyoming University sports fan, she actively followed the Cowboys. She loved her bridge games and groups. There will be a rosary held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on September 28, 2022 at 6:00pm. A funeral mass in celebration of Lorraine's life at St. Mary's Cathedral will be September 29, 2022 at 10:00am. Internment will be at Olivet cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers donations the family request donations to St Mary's School.