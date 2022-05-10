JAMES LEWIS KEENAN 1947-2022 James Lewis Keenan, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home in Wheatland, Wyoming of natural causes. James Keenan was born on Friday, February 21, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the son of Frank J. and Vivian M. (Tracy) Keenan. James was a longtime resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming where he worked for the Wyoming State Highway Department and later retired from there. James was married to Linda Sawicki on August 21, 1983. In 2019 James moved to Wheatland to be closer to his sister. James was an avid bowler, winning the state bowling championship in 1969 and the team championship in 1994 and 1995, loved to go golfing, and was proud of his longtime membership in AA. James is survived by his siblings, Sue (David) Clark of Wheatland and Bill (Susan) Keenan of Sun City West, Arizona; sister-in-law, Cindy Keenan of Riverton, Wyoming; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Keenan on April 8, 1993 and brother, Don Keenan in 2010. In honor of James go play a round of golf or tell your favorite story of him at an AA meeting. The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
