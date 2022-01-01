1928-2021 Pearl A. Kelley, 93, of Cheyenne died December 28. Pearl was born January 3, 1928 in Chugwater, Wyoming. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

