Pearl Anna Kelley 1928-2021 Pearl Anna Kelley 93, passed away on December 28, 2021 at the Cheyenne Regional Hospital. Pearl was born on the Diamond Ranch outside Chugwater, Wyoming on January 3, 1928 to Lynn Delbert and Minerva Ellen (Rutledge) Pitzer. Pearl was the youngest of 7 children. In 1946 Pearl married Kermit Leon Kelley, and after several years of travel they settled in Cheyenne, Wyoming where they raised 3 children, Edwin, Steven and Christine. Pearl only stood 4'10 "but she was a dynamic person with a fiery spirit. Her family, faith and her work were her passions in life. Pearl was a Sunday school teacher for many years with the Methodist Church and worked in retail for over 50 years and only retired at the age of 89 after suffering a stroke. In 2001 she was awarded the Experience Works Prime Time Award in Wyoming and represented the State of Wyoming in Washington DC as its outstanding older worker. Pearl was a kind and gentle woman, with great integrity and a love and dedication to her family that was always shown in everything she did with them. Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with family was her favorite time of year and the placing of flowers on the family graves on Memorial Day in Chugwater was never forgotten by her. She is survived by her sons, Edwin (Jerri) Kelley of Englewood, CO, Steven (Stacy) Kelley of Chugwater, WY, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, special niece Donna of Cedaredge, CO and numerous nephews and nieces who she will be missed by all. Pearl was preceded in death by her father and mother, 3 brothers and 3 sisters, her husband Kermit and her daughter Christine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne at mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com. You may dedicate your gift in memory of Pearl Kelley. A Celebration of Life will be held during Memorial Day 2022 in Chugwater, WY. Cremation services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home of Cheyenne and Pearl will be buried next to her husband and daughter and other family members at the Chugwater Cemetery. Condolences may be made on-line at www.schradercares.com