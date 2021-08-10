...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNINGS ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM THIS
EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 304, 305,
307, 308, AND 310...
With the sun setting this evening...temperatures are cooling and
humidity is slowly increasing. Winds have shown indications of
decreasing as well. Therefore...the Red Flag Warnings will be
allowed to expire on time at 8 PM this evening.
K. Kenneth "Ken" Kennedy 1926-2020 A celebration of life for J. Kenneth Kennedy, 94, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Agriplex in Wheatland, Wyoming with Deacon Terry Archbold officiating. Kenneth Kennedy died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland. Memorial donations may be made to the University of Wyoming Foundation, College of Engineering, Engineering Summer Program, 222 South 22nd Street, Laramie, Wyoming, 82070, the Wheatland Golf Course, P.O. Box 664, Wheatland, Wyoming, 82201, or a charity of the donor's choice. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
