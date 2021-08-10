K. Kenneth "Ken" Kennedy 1926-2020 A celebration of life for J. Kenneth Kennedy, 94, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Agriplex in Wheatland, Wyoming with Deacon Terry Archbold officiating. Kenneth Kennedy died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland. Memorial donations may be made to the University of Wyoming Foundation, College of Engineering, Engineering Summer Program, 222 South 22nd Street, Laramie, Wyoming, 82070, the Wheatland Golf Course, P.O. Box 664, Wheatland, Wyoming, 82201, or a charity of the donor's choice. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

