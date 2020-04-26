Kenneth Cook

Kenneth B. “Pogo” Cook, 68, of Cheyenne passed away April 18.
Dad was born Jan. 30, 1952, in Cheyenne to Bryan F. and Rose E. Cook (Kreuzer).
In 2009, he retired after 33 years from CLFP. In retirement, my dad enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially the greatest joys in his life – his grandchildren, Madison and Jackson.
Dad loved his lifelong friends, who have shared many great stories with us over the past week. He also cherished the many players he coached over the years. I am both honored and humbled to have been his son.
Pogo is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie; son, Bryan (Margie); sister, Melissa (Jim) Lieske; and grandchildren, Madison and Jackson, all of Cheyenne. His favorite title in life was “Papa.” He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Constance Johnson and Michael Cook.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local food bank or the Cheyenne Office of Youth Alternatives.
