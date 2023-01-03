...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of John Kenyon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
John Kenyon 1934-2022 John F. Kenyon, 88, a Cheyenne native, died on December 31st, 2022. John was born in April 1934 in Cheyenne. He attended schools in Cheyenne and Torrington and graduated in 1953. While in high school John joined the Naval Reserve and went active in the Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Antares during the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge, John returned to Wyoming to continue his education at the University of Wyoming and in Los Angeles, California. While at U.W. John met Mary "Beth" Ames, the love of his life for over 54 years. They were married August, 24th 1957. John worked for the Wyoming Highway Dept. then worked 34 years for the Dept. of Administration and Technology retiring as accounting supervisor. In the past John was a 32° Mason. John and Beth enjoyed winters in Arizona and traveling. John also enjoyed scuba diving, snow and water skiing, and camping. John was known for his kindness and his sense of humor. John is survived by daughter Keri Kenyon-Wood (Mike Wood) of Gillette, Wyoming; grandson Craig Kenyon of San Antonio, Texas; granddaughter, Tara Middaugh of Casper, Wyoming; three great grandsons and one great granddaughter. John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Beth" Kenyon; his son, Steve Kenyon; parents Norval and Kathryn Kenyon, and step-father Don Zirkle all of Cheyenne. Service will be at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Monday January 9, 2023 at 10:00am. Donations in memory of John Kenyon may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children 1275 E. Fairfax Rd. Salt Lake City, UT 84103 phone: 1-801-536-3500.
