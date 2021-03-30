Rev. John Rexford Kenyon 1959-2021 Rev. John Rexford Kenyon, 61, of Stevensville, Mich., died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Michigan Medicine Hospital in Ann Arbor. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2973 E B St., Torrington, with Rev. Randy Bader officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment limited to family members will occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 Seminary Dr., in Mequon, Wis. 53092. The son of the late Charles Rexford and Alice Marie (Korhonen) Kenyon, John was born and baptized October 22, 1959, in Evanston, Ill. He was confirmed in 1973 at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, Fla. He attended Northwestern Preparatory School and Northwestern College in Watertown, Wis., before graduating from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1985. John married Debra Kae Fischer-Cook on August 9, 1987, in Appleton, Wis. He shepherded congregations in Bothell, Wash., Moorhead, Minn., North Fort Myers, Fla. and Bangor, Mich. and served as a Christian Giving Counselor for the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. John is survived by his wife Debra, children Jacqueline (Erik) Nordwald, Linda (Grant) Sorcic, David (Emily) Kenyon and Kimberly (Nicholas) Barber, brother Chuck (Cindy) Kenyon and son Thomas Charles (Taylor) Kenyon, uncle John (Liz) Korhonen and aunt Betty (Bill) Law.