...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304,
308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 3
To plant a tree in memory of Kepp Sr. Grant Walter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Grant Walter Kepp, Sr. 1925-2021 Grant Walter Kepp, Sr., 95, of Cheyenne, passed away at home on August 2, 2021. He was born on November 9, 1925 in Gilbert, Arkansas to Grant and Viola Kepp. Grant was raised in McClave, Colorado. He left high school on his 17th birthday to join the U.S. Navy and serve in WWII. He then reenlisted in 1950 and served in the Korean Conflict. Grant and June met and were married in Sheridan, Wyoming. After a short time, they moved to Cheyenne where Grant first worked as a railway mail clerk and then for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired as a supervisor. Grant was very active in his children's lives such as participating in Job's Daughters with his daughters and scouting with his son. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and UW sports fan. He also enjoyed sharing his country living and lifestyle with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Upon their retirement, Grant and June enjoyed many adventures traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. Grant was respected and loved by his extended family and friends. Grant is survived by his children, Susan Niebergall, Konnie Bonds (Jeff), Debbie Kepp, and Grant Kepp, Jr. (Debra); five grandchildren, Shane Niebergall, Kerry Pohlmeyer (Ray), Nicholas Bonds (Becky), Kody Hampton (Nathan), and Kortney Kepp; and eight great-grandchilden, Hannah Pohlmeyer, Colin Niebergall, Kate Niebergall, Jeremy Kepp, Kaleb Kepp, Layton Simmons, Steel Simmons and Scarlett June Hampton. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; his brother; his wife of 60 years, June Kepp; and his granddaughter, Angela Kay Bonds. Services will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial and military honors to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
To plant a tree in memory of Kepp Sr. Grant Walter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.