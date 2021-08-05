Grant Walter Kepp, Sr.

 

Grant Walter Kepp, Sr. 1925-2021 Grant Walter Kepp, Sr., 95, of Cheyenne, passed away at home on August 2, 2021. He was born on November 9, 1925 in Gilbert, Arkansas to Grant and Viola Kepp. Grant was raised in McClave, Colorado. He left high school on his 17th birthday to join the U.S. Navy and serve in WWII. He then reenlisted in 1950 and served in the Korean Conflict. Grant and June met and were married in Sheridan, Wyoming. After a short time, they moved to Cheyenne where Grant first worked as a railway mail clerk and then for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired as a supervisor. Grant was very active in his children's lives such as participating in Job's Daughters with his daughters and scouting with his son. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and UW sports fan. He also enjoyed sharing his country living and lifestyle with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Upon their retirement, Grant and June enjoyed many adventures traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. Grant was respected and loved by his extended family and friends. Grant is survived by his children, Susan Niebergall, Konnie Bonds (Jeff), Debbie Kepp, and Grant Kepp, Jr. (Debra); five grandchildren, Shane Niebergall, Kerry Pohlmeyer (Ray), Nicholas Bonds (Becky), Kody Hampton (Nathan), and Kortney Kepp; and eight great-grandchilden, Hannah Pohlmeyer, Colin Niebergall, Kate Niebergall, Jeremy Kepp, Kaleb Kepp, Layton Simmons, Steel Simmons and Scarlett June Hampton. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; his brother; his wife of 60 years, June Kepp; and his granddaughter, Angela Kay Bonds. Services will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial and military honors to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

