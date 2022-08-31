Charles Ples Kerr

 

1947-2022 Charles Ples Kerr, 75, of Cheyenne died August 29. Charles was born August 9, 1947 in Greeley, CO. There will be no services at this time. To view the full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kerr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

