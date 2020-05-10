Kevin Freeman

Kevin L. Freeman, 45, of Saratoga passed away April 16 in Saratoga.
He was born Feb. 14, 1975, in Shawnee, Okla., to Joe and Joy Freeman. He married Aileen Cain on Feb. 25, 2012, in Chugwater.
He was a truck driver and a member of the Southern Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Aileen Freeman of Wheatland; children, Jayden Cain of Wheatland, Aundrea Cain of Wheatland, Sonny Hernandez of Gillette and Brittany Freeman of Shawnee; grandchildren, Nevaeh and Vera Moore; and brothers, Jesse and Rowdy Freeman of Shawnee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.