Kevin Rucker

Kevin R. Rucker, 52, of Cheyenne passed away May 1 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Kevin was born Jan. 6, 1968, in Louisville, Ky., son of James R. and Hazel M. (Murphy) Rucker.
Kevin worked with his brother as a carpenter for several years. He loved God and his family, and he attended Calvary Church faithfully. He will be remembered for his generous and giving heart, and as a loving husband, father and friend.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Tina (Reed) Rucker; his children, Jacob and Emmilyn; mother, Hazel Mae Rucker; and siblings, Larry Rucker, Connie Moungey, Mavonia Deaton and Darryl Rucker.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Rucker; and brothers, Lynnie Rucker and David Rucker.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To attend remotely at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, please go to www.schradercares.com.
