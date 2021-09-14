Fern Lucille Kidd

 

1931-2021 Fern Lucille Kidd, 90, of Cheyenne died September 10. At her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 12, 1931, in Topeka, Kansas. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wednesday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Graveside will be at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Fern Kidd, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 15
Visitation
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
9:00AM-1:00PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 15
Graveside Service
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
3:00PM
Cheyenne Memorial Gardens
4701 Christenson Rd.
Cheyenne, WY 82009
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus