...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
To send flowers to the family of Fern Kidd, please visit Tribute Store.
1931-2021 Fern Lucille Kidd, 90, of Cheyenne died September 10. At her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 12, 1931, in Topeka, Kansas. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wednesday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Graveside will be at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
