1Sgt. (Ret.) Harry Ross Kildow

 

1944-2021 1Sgt. (Ret.) Harry Ross Kildow, 77, of Cheyenne died December 10. He was born on January 10, 1944 in Laramie. Ross was interred at the Cheyenne National Cemetery on December 16, 2021. To view the full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Kildow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus