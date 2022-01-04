Linda Kay Kimbrough

 

Linda Kay (Cornell) Kimbrough 1944-2021 Linda Kay Kimbrough, 75, went quietly to be with the Lord on 12-08-2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Linda was born on July 27, 1944 in Trenton, KY to Jack and Mary Louise Cornell. She fell in love with her high school sweet heart Billy Kimbrough, and they were married on April 2, 19962. They were married for 52 years. Billy went into the Air Force. Linda followed him and he was often stationed in Cheyenne. Both fell in love with Wyoming. Linda was a nurse's aide at the hospitals in Cheyenne for more than 30 years. She loved taking care of people. Her favorite job was home health where she took care of all the county patients. Her favorite activities were spoiling her grandsons, gardening, camping, fishing, and painting. She was a founding member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Hillsdale. She is survived by her daughter Denise (Wingrove) Sawicki of Burns; son Warren Kimbrough of Cheyenne; grandsons Daniel Wingrove of Burns, Nicholas, and Beau Kimbrough of Cheyenne; and adopted grandson CJ Campbell of Burns. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Kimbrough; mother Mary Louise Cornell, father Jack Cornell; six brothers Warren, Earl, Billy, Jimmy, Bud, and John Cornell; and sister Bobby (Cornell) Gill. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 1477 County Road 143, Hillsdale, WY.

