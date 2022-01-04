...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized band greater than 8 inches possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming including the cities of Cheyenne,
Wheatland, Douglas and Torrington. This includes Interstate 25
between Cheyenne and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Kimbrough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Linda Kay (Cornell) Kimbrough 1944-2021 Linda Kay Kimbrough, 75, went quietly to be with the Lord on 12-08-2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Linda was born on July 27, 1944 in Trenton, KY to Jack and Mary Louise Cornell. She fell in love with her high school sweet heart Billy Kimbrough, and they were married on April 2, 19962. They were married for 52 years. Billy went into the Air Force. Linda followed him and he was often stationed in Cheyenne. Both fell in love with Wyoming. Linda was a nurse's aide at the hospitals in Cheyenne for more than 30 years. She loved taking care of people. Her favorite job was home health where she took care of all the county patients. Her favorite activities were spoiling her grandsons, gardening, camping, fishing, and painting. She was a founding member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Hillsdale. She is survived by her daughter Denise (Wingrove) Sawicki of Burns; son Warren Kimbrough of Cheyenne; grandsons Daniel Wingrove of Burns, Nicholas, and Beau Kimbrough of Cheyenne; and adopted grandson CJ Campbell of Burns. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Kimbrough; mother Mary Louise Cornell, father Jack Cornell; six brothers Warren, Earl, Billy, Jimmy, Bud, and John Cornell; and sister Bobby (Cornell) Gill. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 1477 County Road 143, Hillsdale, WY.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Kimbrough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.