Maj. Norda May King 1929-2022 Maj. Norda May King (Ret.) USAF, 93, of Cheyenne, passed away on December 10, 2022, peacefully in her home with her family by her side. She was born on October 29,1929, in Lyons, NE to Fred and Ellen (Peterson) King. She was raised in Snohomish, Washington. Norda lived an amazing life doing things that women in those days didn't do. Her military career was one of those. She was an RN that enlisted into the Air Force becoming a flight nurse on an elite flight team, Military Airlift Command of MAC. She took part in getting wounded or ill US soldiers from the Vietnam war to hospitals for treatment. To perform this amazing task Norda had to be specially trained, not only as a nurse but extensive training for airborne medical care. She helped and saved many lives both on the ground and in the air. Norda after her time in the Vietnam war she returned home to them become an OB nurse in Alaska and at F.E. Warren Air Force Base where she stayed until she retired staying in Cheyenne the rest of her life. Norda enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, photography, and card games. She was a member of the Moose lodge and The VFW. Norda is survived by her life partner of 50 years, Mary R. Rimmer; sisters, Carole Schweizer and Sue Johnson both of Snohomish, Washington; sister-in-law, Murle Paris of Overton, Nevada; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dale and Terry King; and a sister, Phyllis. Services will be held at a later date.

