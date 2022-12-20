...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect
Wednesday for brief periods of heavy snowfall and limited
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
1 of 3
To plant a tree in memory of Norda King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Maj. Norda May King 1929-2022 Maj. Norda May King (Ret.) USAF, 93, of Cheyenne, passed away on December 10, 2022, peacefully in her home with her family by her side. She was born on October 29,1929, in Lyons, NE to Fred and Ellen (Peterson) King. She was raised in Snohomish, Washington. Norda lived an amazing life doing things that women in those days didn't do. Her military career was one of those. She was an RN that enlisted into the Air Force becoming a flight nurse on an elite flight team, Military Airlift Command of MAC. She took part in getting wounded or ill US soldiers from the Vietnam war to hospitals for treatment. To perform this amazing task Norda had to be specially trained, not only as a nurse but extensive training for airborne medical care. She helped and saved many lives both on the ground and in the air. Norda after her time in the Vietnam war she returned home to them become an OB nurse in Alaska and at F.E. Warren Air Force Base where she stayed until she retired staying in Cheyenne the rest of her life. Norda enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, photography, and card games. She was a member of the Moose lodge and The VFW. Norda is survived by her life partner of 50 years, Mary R. Rimmer; sisters, Carole Schweizer and Sue Johnson both of Snohomish, Washington; sister-in-law, Murle Paris of Overton, Nevada; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dale and Terry King; and a sister, Phyllis. Services will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Norda King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.