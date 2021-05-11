William P. King 1928-2021 William (Bill) Preston King, 93, passed away in the early morning hours of May 3, 2021. Born in Tooele Utah, he was the middle child of Jean Isabella (Charbonnel) and William Johnson King. Originally named David, in early childhood he chose to change his name to honor his grandfather Preston King, one of the early settlers of Routt County Colorado and a Civil Engineer. While he was born in Utah, the family moved back to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he attended school, learned to ski, hunted, fished, and engaged in various shenanigans as small-town boys often would. He worked from an early age, holding down a paper route, shoveling snow, picking strawberries in Strawberry Park, hanging out with his uncle the local blacksmith; the result was that he always pursued work diligently, never was without something to do, and would strive to do as good a job as he could. Well, he might have let painting slip a bit… During high school, he joined a road crew responsible for building and maintaining highways in Northwestern Colorado. He learned to survey, and from that skill, along with the inspiration of his grandfather, decided to become a civil engineer. But duty intervened, and he reported to duty in the US Army with an all-expense paid visit to Korea. The military in general and war in particular did not suit him, so he did not pursue a career in the armed services. Instead, he returned to Steamboat Springs, where he met a young lass working for the local doctor, Paula Ann Lewis. He was gob-struck, yet decided to enroll at the University of Wyoming to study engineering. His father suffered a stroke that caused him to pause his studies and provided time, and proximity, to court and wed. The newlyweds relocated to Fort Collins, where Bill finished his studies, earning a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University. He accepted a position with the Wyoming Highway Department. The couple relocated to Sheridan Wyoming, but upon a short relegation to Headquarters in Cheyenne to work on the design of the interstate highway system in Wyoming, gave birth to their son, Michael, who now resides in Louisville, Colorado. Upon their return to Sheridan, the couple completed their family with the addition of daughter Pamela (Leichliter), who resides in Greeley, Colorado. His legacy lives on through 5 grand-children spread from Hawaii to the District of Columbia and 6 great-grand-children. He had an illustrious career with the Highway Department, serving as Resident Engineer in Laramie, having a role in the construction of I80 through Wyoming. He was moved to Headquarters in the late 1960’s and relocated to Cheyenne, where he lived until health issues caused him to enlarge his daughter’s household in Greeley. He obtained a Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering, and oversaw the environmental compliance and planning work that became important for all public works. He was involved in civic organizations and volunteered with a variety of charities. A Master Mason, an instructor and coordinator for 50 Alive, driver for Meals on Wheels, as well as many others. He was also deeply involved in fund-raising for the Shriners Hospitals and for assisting in obtaining care for children needing services from those hospitals. A kind and generous man, he will be missed by all those touched by his presence. A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held 1:00 Friday, May 14 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave. Greeley, CO 80634. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Salt Lake City, 1275 E. Fairfax Rd. UT 84103 or online at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/salt-lake-city. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.