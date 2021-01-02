Jacqueline Mary Kingham 1931-2020 Jackie Kingham died on Dec. 26 at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne after a 20-year battle with dementia. At 89 years old and in the late stages of dementia, her days were already growing short when the pandemic hit. When she contracted the virus, she fought it and survived, but that effort took so much of her waning strength and energy it accelerated her final decline. Jackie handled the frustrations, uncertainty and indignities of her deteriorating memory and cognitive abilities with courage, humor and grace. She was born in Cheyenne on Aug. 15, 1931 to Gertrude and Edwin Taylor. She was a lifelong Cheyenne resident, graduating from St. Mary’s High School in 1949. She married George Kingham in Cheyenne on June 17,1950, and together they raised two sons. Jackie worked for 20 years as a school secretary at Clark, Pioneer Park and Deming-Miller elementary schools. After retirement, Jackie and George traveled extensively, visiting most of the states and more than 40 countries. They wintered in Scottsdale, Ariz. for 16 years. She also devoted some of her retirement time to delivering for Meals on Wheels and working as a hospice volunteer. Jackie is survived by sons Ed Kingham of Carson City, Nev., and Dave Kingham of Cheyenne, sisters Loretta Curtin of Ventura, Calif., and Teresa Tiller-Taylor of Maui, Hawaii, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother Donald Taylor of Pueblo, Colo. Cremation has taken place and a memorial celebration will be planned for a future date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hertz to close Cheyenne Regional Airport location after bankruptcy filing
- Wyoming’s first Black sheriff takes office in troubled times
- COVID-19 recoveries far outpace new cases in Wyoming
- Active coronavirus cases back up over 1,500 in Wyoming
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- Arrest Report Dec. 28: DWUIs lead to arrests
- Try pork and sauerkraut for good luck with the New Year
- Vaccine distribution "going well," but far from widespread availability
- CFD cancellation tops list of Cheyenne’s biggest stories of 2020
- District court roundup: Bond reduced for man accused of stalking ex-wife, violating protection orders
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.