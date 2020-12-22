Cherril Ann Kiper 1944-2020 Cherril Ann Kiper, 76 of Cheyenne, WY, passed peacefully on December 11, 2020 in Cheyenne. Cherril was born May 24, 1944 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was the Chariman of the American Red Cross at Loring Air Force Base Maine, a seamstress and owner of The Gingerbread Room, a devoted Christian, a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband Thomas Kiper of Fort Collins, Colorado, daughters; Lila Andrews of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Jill Farrington of Fort Collins, Colorado; stepson Kenneth Kiper of Evans, Colorado, siblings; sister Linda Doiel of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and brother Kenneth Charles (KC) Peterson of Waverly, Colorado, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Harley Frank Stone; mother Mary Kenney and her father Harold Kenney. A small private family service will be held. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.
