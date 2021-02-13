Robert D Kirby 1923-2021 Robert D. Kirby 1923 - 2021 Col. Robert D. Kirby, USAF, Ret., "Bob", of Cheyenne, rejoined his sweetheart on February 7, 2021. Bob was born on a summer's day during the Great Depression in June, 1923 to Elza Alexander Kirby Sr. & Ruth Eleanor Parkhurst at their home in Decatur, IL. Bob grew up in La Place, IL where he honed his love of Country and adventure through the Boy Scouts of America. In 1937, he attended the first National Scout Jamboree in Washington, DC and became an Eagle Scout. Bob learned the value of hard work from a young age by selling magazines and newspapers from a wagon and worked with his father at the family business, Kirby's Garage in Decatur. "The Colonel", as Bob was affectionately known, was born into a strong military family. He was a grandson of a Civil War veteran and the son of a WWI veteran, as well as a long line of veteran ancestors going back to the Revolutionary War. He wanted to join in the fight for freedom and enlisted in the Army right out of high school, without his parent's permission, and went into the Chemical Corps during WWII. He rapidly rose through the ranks and went from Private to Sergeant in just under two years. He transitioned from the Army into the Army Air Corps, then to the Army Air Forces, and in 1947, the United States Air Force. He was roommates with Chuck Yeager and rubbed shoulders with Billy Mitchell. He led major changes in the service during his 32-year career and retired from military service in 1974. Bob met and married the love of his life, Mary J. Ripplinger, in 1946. Together they were blessed with seven wonderful children. They were happily married for over 57 years until Mary's passing in 2004. Bob not only served his country, he served his community. He was a lifetime member of Kiwanis and volunteered for Cheyenne Frontier Days for over 40 years and was a member of the HEELS. He enjoyed the rodeo and volunteering with his sons at the pancake breakfast every year. Bob was a fan of history, military bands, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, new technology, and chocolate milkshakes. He valued education, honesty, tenacity, cleanliness, and integrity. Bob deeply loved his family, his country, and driving his favorite Lincoln around town. He was so excited when his driver's license was renewed at age 95. Bob's generosity and wisdom were unmatched and he will be greatly missed. The Colonel is survived by his children; Nancy Coyle, Bill Kirby (Sandy), Daniel Kirby (Elaine), and John Kirby, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elza and Ruth; his brothers, Elza Jr. and Daniel; his children, LT David D. Kirby (USAF), Margaret E. Kirby (infant), and LCpl Christopher W. Kirby (USMC); and great-granddaughter, Lauren Gibson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.