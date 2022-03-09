Alan Arthur Kirkbride 1948-2022 Alan Arthur Kirkbride, 73, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2022 in Sprager Valley, where he lived all of his life. He would be the first to tell you that he had a great life. A man who defied stereotypes, he devoted his life's work to God, family, ranching, lifelong learning, friends, and the community. Alan was a seeker of Christ. His service to God includes years as an elder, Bible study leader, and children's teacher at his churches, which most recently was Cheyenne Alliance Church. He was passionate about apologetics and creation science. Alan was a dedicated son, brother, husband, dad, and Papi. He was born December 19, 1948 in Cheyenne and was raised on his family's cattle (and former sheep) ranch 35 miles northeast of Cheyenne. He attended Albin High School, studied Agriculture Business at the University of Wyoming, and returned to Harding and Kirkbride Livestock Company, where he worked with his father, brothers, and cousins, and later his son and nephews, on the six-generation family ranch for the rest of his life. At UW he went on a blind date with Lindi Lamoreaux from Texas and they were married August 29, 1970, for the next 51+ years. They invested in their three children, special niece, and 12 grandchildren, rarely missing a sporting event or recital. Alan was a steward of the land and animals. He said he had a job others aspired to do once they retired. His ranch legacy includes thousands of trees that he nurtured from saplings to windbreaks. He had a deep and abiding concern for water conservation. Alan was a cowboy. He spent 25 years competing in the rodeo sport of team penning, resulting in many belt buckles, two saddles, and an AQHA reserve world championship trophy. Alan was a lifelong learner. He was a member of the Young Men's Literary Club for over 30 years. His interests included dinosaurs, poetry, and travel. Alan and Lindi traveled the U.S. and five continents, for pleasure and for church mission trips. Alan was a gracious host. Over the years they welcomed hundreds of people into their home. They made friends from around the world through the global exchange program, SERVAS, and hosted two foreign exchange students for a year each. They threw excellent dinner parties; Alan appreciated fine wine and was known for his smoked brisket and breakfast sausages. Alan was a community leader. He was in the 2014 class of Leadership Wyoming, and he and Lindi were 2019-2020 campaign co-chairs of United Way of Laramie County. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Ken and Shirley Kirkbride. He is survived by his wife, Lindi; children, Ryan of Meriden, Kapri (Luke) Brower of Greeley, and Anduin (Ryan) McElroy of Fairbanks, Alaska; special niece, Tiffany (Skip) Mann of Somerville, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Jesse and Justin Kirkbride, Maggie Kirkbride, Kayla, Elijah, Ezekiel, and Alea Brower, Garrett Buchmeier, Clark and Caleb McElroy, and Coco and Willa Brown; and brothers, Jon (Dianne) and Dan (Lynn) Kirkbride, and their families. Alan was wise, kind, generous, a good listener, and loved--and loved by--many. A celebration of life will be held at Cheyenne Hills Church on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to United Way of Laramie County, Voice of the Martyrs, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.