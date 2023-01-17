...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Ardelle Kissler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ardelle Marie Kissler 1929-On January 11, 2023, Ardelle Kissler, a long-time resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away in Denver, Colorado at age 94, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 4, 1929 in Revillo, South Dakota to John and Ruth Smith. She attended school in Greeley, Colorado. Afterward she married Elmer Kissler of Greeley, Colorado and they subsequently moved to Cheyenne where Elmer owned and operated Rancher's Appliance for many years. She was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran church. Prior to her retirement in 1987, she worked for the State of Wyoming, beginning in 1958 with the Health Department and, subsequently, as the executive assistant for Director of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Following her retirement, she volunteered to support the Wyoming Legislature. She made many friends throughout her career and her contributions were very important to her and others. She is survived by a son, Gary and wife Jan of Fort Collins, Colorado, daughter Laurie Selander and husband Paul of Littleton, Colorado and her grandsons, John of Lakewood, Colorado, Michael of Aurora, Colorado, Mark of Littleton, Colorado and James of Fort Collins, Colorado; her brother, Robert Smith and wife Terri of Greeley Colorado, her brother John Smith and wife Rosalea of Burlington, Iowa, her sister, Joann Smith of Greeley, Colorado, and her great grandchildren, Matthew, Natalie, Luke, and Julia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, her parents, her sister, Marjorie Orr and brother, Donald Smith. Over the years, Ardelle took part in various sports, including golf, and water skiing. She and Elmer traveled extensively and enjoyed, in particular, their visits to Europe, the U.K., Hawaii, and the Caribbean. At home her many projects reflected her interest in gardening. Entertaining friends and neighbors brought her great joy. She and Elmer were both fans of music from the Big Band era and were enthusiastic dancing partners for many years. She was an enthusiastic bridge player and enjoyed the company of her "bunco babes." Plans for honoring her life are in progress and an announcement will be made at a later date. The family requests that any donations in Ardelle's memory should be made to the Alzheimer's Association. 2023
