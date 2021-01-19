Joe G. Kite
1932-2021 Joe G. Kite, 88, of Cheyenne died January 16. Joe was born March 5, 1932 in DeRidder, Louisana. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

