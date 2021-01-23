Joe George Kite 1932-2021 Joe George Kite, 88, was born to George and Eleanor Swanson Kite on March 5, 1932 in DeRidder, Louisiana. On Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Joe went Home, joining his wife, Ela, of 65 years who he loved and missed dearly. He was known as "Pastor Joe" or "Brother Joe" to thousands of people across south and central Louisiana. Joe led many of those people to accept Jesus Christ into their hearts, and many others to enter His service as pastors, teachers, missionaries and other ministry professions. Brother Joe will be missed. Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother; his wife; and a grandson. He is survived by brothers, Robert Kite and Wayne (Gail) Kite; sister, Dianne (Paul) Penney; sons, Dan (Anna) Kite and Bruce (Judy) Kite; daughter, Connie Kite; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
