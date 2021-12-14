1931-2021 Harry Kittleman, 90, of Cheyenne died December 2. Harry was born March 24, 1931 in Yakima, Washington. Private interment services were held in Cheyenne National Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

