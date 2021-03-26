Kelly Ann (Klein) Klein-Johnson 1963-2021 Kelly Ann Klein-Johnson, 57, of Cheyenne, passed away on March 25 after a long fight with cancer, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Kelly was born in Sacramento, CA to Ray Klein and Linda Ewing on June 14, 1963. She married Greg Johnson on July 5, 2003 in Buffalo Wyo. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Kelly loved camping, hunting, and fishing with her family, she graduated from Sacramento City College with a bachelor's degree in nursing, also was a dedicated quilter. Kelly is preceded in death by her father, Ray and sister, Connie. Kelly is survived by her husband, Greg; sons, Ron, Ben, Gunner, Wyatt, and Josh; grandchildren, Colton, Grayson, and Alexander; mother, Linda; sisters, Tammy, Shelly, and Terrell. She will be loved and missed by her entire family.
