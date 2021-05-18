David Philip Klopfer 1942-2021 David Philip Klopfer, 78, passed away May 14, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Cheyenne. He was born December 5, 1942 in Cheyenne to Philip and Ruby (Barthalow) Klopfer. David married Edith Martinez on April 23, 1976 and they were married for 45 years. David is survived by his wife Edith; daughters Antonette Bennett, Lannette (Randy) Massey, Michele (Danny) Herrera, and Angelina Hallem; sons Billy (Yvonne) Maestas, Thomas and John (Brenda) Valencia, and Michael Munoz; 21 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Sherry Lee Christian. Memorial services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, 1900 E. 19th St. Cheyenne, WY. The service will be live streamed at www.wrcfuneral.com.
