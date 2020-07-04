Darlene M. Knepp 1942-2020 Darlene M. Knepp , 77, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away June 29, 2020 to be with her loving husband Byron. She was born July 26, 1942. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Donna McDaniel; son, Paul (Valerie) Knepp; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
