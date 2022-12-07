...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Eugene Knipping 1932-2022 EUGENE F KNIPPING, 89, of Cheyenne, WY passed at CRMC Davis Hospice Facility surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 17, 1932 in Dodge, NE to Henry Lewis Knipping and Alyce Marie Vosacek. Gene was in the US Army from 1953-55 and was the drum major for the 179th and 330th Army Band in Camp Carson, Colorado Springs, CO. He was employed by Wortham and Wyoming Machinery in Rock Springs and Cheyenne as a Caterpillar heavy equipment salesman and won Salesman of the Year several times during his career. In addition, he was a trumpet player in the Johnny Grant Dance Band on Saturday nights throughout the 1970's and 80's. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an Usher in the Cathedral of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was also an avid gardener and produced amazing roses, pansies, raspberries, strawberries, and rhubarb. He is survived by his son David John Knipping and wife Linda Andrade Knipping, granddaughter Lindsey Andrade-Leos and brother Ronald Knipping. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxeen Notar Knipping. A Vigil will be held on December 15 at 7:00 pm and Funeral Services will be held on December 16 at 2:00 pm. Both services will be held at the Cathedral of St. Mary, 2107 Capital Avenue, Cheyenne WY. Services will be officiated by Father Tom Cronkleton.
To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Knipping as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.