A large region of surface high pressure, originating from
Canada, continues to slowly move across the northern Plains and
Central Rockies. This area of Canadian high pressure will persist
across our forecast area. Along with this Canadian high pressure,
areas of dense smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in Alberta
and Saskatchewan has moved into southeast Wyoming. This dense smoke
has spread across Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle overnight,
reducing outdoor visibilities below two miles at times. The smoke
will continue to spread south and west through the remainder of
the day and tonight, ultimately continuing into Saturday.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
Kim D. Koch 1955-Kim "Cookie" Koch, 67, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023, at his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born on May 15, 1955, in Laramie, Wyoming, to John Robert Koch and Betty Jean Koch. Cookie spent his childhood and early adult years in Laramie and graduated from Laramie High School in 1973. He later moved to Cheyenne, where he worked as an engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years. Following his retirement, Cookie had time to pursue his interests, which included golf, and then even more golf. He always made the sport look easy, as his father had worked with him from an early age to develop a perfect golf swing. Cookie's pleasant and unassuming personality was contagious to everyone he met. He was especially gracious following most golf outings while accepting the amounts owed from small wagers. He will be greatly missed by his many friends in the Cheyenne area, including, of course, his golfing companions who now have an empty slot to fill - a spot that cannot really be filled by anyone. Cookie was pre-deceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Michael, of Arizona and his long-time partner Shelley Lindeman. Funeral services are being handled by Wiederspahn-Radomsky of Cheyenne. Kim's friends are planning Cookie's Celebration of Life to take place at AmVets bar, 1820 Ridge Road, in Cheyenne from 3 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, May 20. All of Cookie's friends are invited. 2023
