Kim Koch

 

1955-2023 Kim Koch, 67, of Cheyenne died May 14. Kim was born May 15, 1955 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kim Koch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus