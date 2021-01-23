03/11/1951-2021 Thomas E. Korthals, 69, of Cheyenne died January 13. He was born on March 11, 1951 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Private family graveside services at Lakeview Cemetery were held. To view the full obituary and to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
