John Joseph Kovalcik 1929-2021 John J. Kovalcik, 91, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away at Aspen Wind Assisted Living Facility on June 7th 2021. He was born December 27, 1929 in Czechoslovakia to Jacob and Mary Kovalcik. John lived in Czechoslovakia until the age of 9 when he immigrated to America and settled in Boonton, New Jersey. John served in the Air Force from 1948-1952 and was stationed in Alaska working on the B29 bombers during the Korean War. He was discharged from the service and two days later married the love of his life Frankie (Frances) Downard at the local courthouse. He settled in Cheyenne and started a family. He spent 30+ years working for Husky/Frontier Refinery as a pump mechanic retiring in 1995. John was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Frances, his parents Jacob and Mary Kovalcik, sisters Sophie Carnagursky and Margaret Murphy and stepdaughter Susie Streib. John is survived by his children Johnny Kovalcik (Sheryl) of Baton Rouge, LA; Pam Hamilton (Dave) of Cheyenne, WY; his brother Frank Kovalcik (Carol) of Boonton, NJ; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be June 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
+2
+2
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.