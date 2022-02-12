Raymond Robert Kowrach 1937-2022 After a life lived fully and joyfully, Raymond Robert Kowrach, 84, passed away Feb. 2nd in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was husband, father, grandfather, brother, best friend, and the heart and soul of his family. Raymond Kowrach was born July 16, 1937, in Grand Rapids, MI. In 1956, Ray entered the United States Airforce. Ray traveled to many countries while with the USAF. After a 20-year career with the USAF, he retired with the rank of Master Sergeant in 1976. Ray began his second career with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as a meteorologist, retiring many years later. He married Dorothea H. Tammer from the Netherlands. They moved to Cheyenne, WY where they raised their children, Patrick and Mariska Kowrach. Ray taught his children to be independent, kind to others, and the value of a dollar. On April 17, 1982, Ray married Judith Kowrach and became stepfather to Becky, Lori, and Stephanie Wold. In his years in Cheyenne, Ray was a member of the Trinity Catholic Church, Cheyenne Frontier Day's Wagon Doctors, Rocky Mountain WoodTurners, and many other community groups. He loved to golf and create amazing and detailed wood-turned bowls and more. Ray loved camping and hiking in the Wyoming mountains with Judy. For the past 19 years, Ray and Judy wintered on the shores of Lake Havasu in Arizona, where they lived a bold and busy retirement in the community of Crazy Horse Campground. Ray loved to golf, take long walks, ride his bike, and socialize with their many friends. Ray is survived by his son, Patrick Kowrach (Cheyenne, WY), daughter, Mariska Kowrach (Bakersfield, CA), granddaughter's, Harleigh and Taylor Bentley (Bakersfield, CA), step-daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Stone (Wheatland, WY), grandson Keith Case, great-granddaughters, Kendra and Sipsey Case, and granddaughter Damisha Kills Back; step-daughter, Lori Williams (Fort Collins, CO); step-daughter Stephanie Anderson (McKinnon, WY), grandson Brett, great-granddaughter's Emily, Charlotte, and Bridget, and great grandson, Rodie; grandson Matt, great-grandson, Russell, and grandson Scott, his caring brother Michael Kowrach (Michigan), and his niece Nicole. A memorial service celebrating Ray's life will be held in the near future. Memorial contributions in the name of Ray and his late wife, Judy, can be made to the Havasu Community Health Foundation Cancer Center at www.havasucommunutyhealth.org, Women's Heart Foundation at www.womensheart.org or Catholic Charities of Cheyenne or Lake Havasu.
