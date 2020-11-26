Lee Daniel Krause 2020-2020 Lee Daniel Krause, born sleeping at 16:47 on November 18, 2020 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Lee Daniel is survived by his parents, Derrick Dwayne Krause and Chrae Kessa Mei Krause; grandparents, Pamela Avey, David Avey, Lewis Arthur Edwards III, Stacy Newport, and Barry Newport; great-grandparents, Lee Gerrish and Cheryl Gerrish, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming on November 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
