1933-2021 Jacqueline Carole Krening, 88, of Cheyenne died June 22. She was born in Cheyenne in 1933. Online condolences can be left at wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Krening as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus