SUSAN KROUCH 1939-2021 Susan Krouch (Van Arsdale), 82, Nevada, MO passed away Sun, Oct. 10, 2021 at Nathan Richard Health Care Center. Born Sept. 23, 1939 to Donald N. Van and Virginia (Robinson) Van Arsdale in Omaha, NE and was raised where the family resided in Beatrice, NE. She was baptized at Christ Church Episcopal, in Beatrice on March 23, 1940. When she was six years old, her father bought a farm, “Breadtray”, near Lampe, MO. The family later moved to Springfield, MO. Susie attended Rountree Grade School, Jarrett Middle School and Central High School in Springfield and graduated from Park View High School in 1957. Following High School, Susie attended Gulf Park College for Women in Gulfport, MS. The college sponsored a European Touring Trip and Susie and her mother traveled through Holland, France, Germany and Italy with other students, her teacher and guide. Susie also traveled to Yellowstone National Park for two summers, 1959 and 1960, and worked as a “Hash Hussie” at Mammoth Lodge. She attended College at MO University in Columbia, MO, became a Chi Omega sister, and graduated with a degree in education. She traveled west towards Denver, CO with a friend to start her teaching career in the Denver suburbs . Her roommate set her up on a blind date with her eventual husband, James W Krouch. Many weekends were spent on the road to Cheyenne to visit Jim and his family and they eventually became engaged. Susie and Jim were married in Evergreen, CO on Aug 21, 1965 and celebrated 52 years before Jim’s passing in March, 2017. They had 2 children Kevin and Kathleen. She belonged to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church for many years. She managed the St. Mark’s Clothes Hanger, served on the Altar Guild and ECW. Susie and Jim later converted to Catholicism and attended St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne, WY starting in 2006. Susie was a 39-year Member of PEO. She joined PEO Chapter S of Cheyenne, WY and later became a member of PEO Chapter DW of Nevada, MO. Susie also belonged to the Cheyenne Women’s Civic League. She was famous for her bakery foods and won many blue ribbons at the county fair. She was a lap swimmer at the Cheyenne Municipal Pool and she became part of the “pool pals” group. She also spent time volunteering with Jim as a pink lady at the Cheyenne Regional Hospital gift shop and front desk. Susie and Jim spent their retired years traveling in an RV across the country. Susie moved to Nevada, MO in Nov. of 2018 to live closer to her daughter Katie, grandchildren, and great grandchild. She attended St Mary’s Catholic Church and Alter Guild meetings. Susie was preceded by death by her loving husband James Krouch, grandson Brandan Evans, brother Charles Van Arsdale, parents Donald and Virginia Van Arsdale. She is survived by 2 Children: son Kevin J. Krouch, Cheyenne, WY, and daughter Kathleen G Evans, Nevada, MO; 3 grandchildren Christopher A Evans, Kansas City, MO, Bradley A Evans, Oahu, HI, and David A Evans, Nevada, MO; great-grandson Jace L. Gray-Evans of Nevada, MO; brother James Van Arsdale of Grayslake, IL; niece Janet Van Arsdale of Highwood, IL, niece Elizabeth Van Arsdale of Highwood, IL, nephew Hugh Van Arsdale of Grayslake, IL, nephew Donald Van Arsdale and Mary Van Arsdale of Maggie Valley, NC; 2 great-nieces Karen Van Arsdale of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Renee Van Arsdale, of Seattle, WA. An Ecumenical Service will be held Wed, Oct. 27th at 6:00 pm at Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada, MO with visitation following from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. A funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Sat, Nov. 13, 2021, at 10:30 am at Catholic Cathedral of St. Mary in Cheyenne, WY with an inurnment service to follow at St. Mary’s Columbarium. A light lunch will be served following the inurnment for family and close friends. You may send flowers, or in lieu of sending flowers donations may be sent in Susie’s honor to Cathedral of St. Mary, 2107 Capital Ave, Cheyenne, WY.
