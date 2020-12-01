Camilla Kruckenberg 1944-2020 Camilla Kruckenberg, 76, of Cheyenne, passed away November 29, 2020 at 5:35 p.m. at Davis Hospice Center with her husband and children at her side holding her hands. Camilla was born April 9, 1944, in Johnstown PA to Guytano and Rose Mariani. Camilla was an outgoing person and loved doing for people. She was a manager at the Salvation Army Thrift Store for several years and later worked at the Goodwill store. Camilla is survived by her husband, Wilbert Kruckenberg; daughter, Ellen (Andrew) Cavendor; and sons, Dwayne (Dana) Plunkett, James (Argelia) Plunkett, and David Plunkett; five grandsons, four granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters. "We'll see what's what and go from there." Graveside Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
